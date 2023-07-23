Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (56 of 86), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (25.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 28 games this season (32.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (29.1%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.248
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.493
|SLG
|.362
|16
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|16
|30/12
|K/BB
|40/12
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
