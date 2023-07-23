The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .257 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

In 71.4% of his 91 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.3% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season (38 of 91), with two or more runs six times (6.6%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .289 AVG .222 .324 OBP .253 .474 SLG .361 19 XBH 14 5 HR 4 27 RBI 19 44/6 K/BB 50/7 2 SB 2

