On Sunday, Mike Toglia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .171 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Toglia has picked up a hit in five games this season (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Toglia has driven in a run in one game this year.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .208 AVG .091 .321 OBP .091 .333 SLG .182 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings