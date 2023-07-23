Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Marlins.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .277 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven home a run in 13 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 of 42 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.261
|AVG
|.292
|.329
|OBP
|.378
|.507
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/7
|K/BB
|32/9
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
