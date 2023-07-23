Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (53-47) against the Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on July 23.
The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 games and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have come away with 36 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer six times, losing every contest.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (426 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Chase Anderson vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Jake Bird vs Hunter Brown
|July 19
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|W 6-1
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|W 4-3
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
