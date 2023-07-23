How to Watch the Rockies vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
The Colorado Rockies will look to C.J. Cron for continued offensive production when they square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.
- Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 426 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.522 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ty Blach gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.
- The 32-year-old lefty has pitched in relief seven times already this year, but will make his first start.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Gerrit Cole
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jake Bird
|Hunter Brown
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Bielak
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Johnny Cueto
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Paul Blackburn
