Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on July 23, 2023
Player props can be found for Luis Arraez and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.338/.458 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .240/.319/.374 slash line on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Luzardo has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 29 walks and 47 RBI (136 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .375/.424/.468 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 86 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .245/.338/.504 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
