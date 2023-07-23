The Miami Marlins (53-47) take an eight-game losing run into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (39-59), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach.

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

The 32-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.34 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

In 20 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.

