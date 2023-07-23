Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458.
  • In 64.5% of his games this season (60 of 93), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has picked up an RBI in 31.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 42 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.262 AVG .249
.340 OBP .335
.471 SLG .446
20 XBH 18
8 HR 7
27 RBI 19
67/20 K/BB 57/23
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
