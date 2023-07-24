On Monday, Alan Trejo (batting .150 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .234.

Trejo has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.6% of them.

He has homered in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (27.3%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .242 AVG .227 .262 OBP .282 .355 SLG .303 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 21/5 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings