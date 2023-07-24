C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Nationals Player Props
|Rockies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .255.
- Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers over the course of his last games.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).
- He has homered in 18.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.280
|.500
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|14
|27/6
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.