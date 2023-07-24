Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 22 times (25.3%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (32.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28.7% of his games this season (25 of 87), with two or more runs four times (4.6%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .293 AVG .240 .337 OBP .304 .493 SLG .351 16 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 16 30/12 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings