Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 22 times (25.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28 games this season (32.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28.7% of his games this season (25 of 87), with two or more runs four times (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 42
.293 AVG .240
.337 OBP .304
.493 SLG .351
16 XBH 10
7 HR 3
30 RBI 16
30/12 K/BB 42/12
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.