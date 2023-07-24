Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .256 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • Tovar has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.6% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33 games this year (35.9%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 44
.289 AVG .221
.324 OBP .251
.474 SLG .362
19 XBH 15
5 HR 4
27 RBI 19
44/6 K/BB 52/7
2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
