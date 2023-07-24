Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .302 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Grichuk has had a hit in 43 of 58 games this season (74.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (34.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Grichuk has had an RBI in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%).

In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .337 AVG .270 .395 OBP .333 .519 SLG .441 14 XBH 11 2 HR 4 9 RBI 15 26/7 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings