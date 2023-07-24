How to Watch the Rockies vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will look to knock off C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 98 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 428 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.517 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Bird will get the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.
- He has 31 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 45 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jake Bird
|Hunter Brown
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Bielak
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Johnny Cueto
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Luis Medina
