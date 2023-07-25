Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 55 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.9%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.4% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .275 AVG .205 .357 OBP .285 .433 SLG .310 19 XBH 10 3 HR 4 19 RBI 15 28/20 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings