On Tuesday, Mike Toglia (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .163.

Toglia has picked up a hit in six games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

Toglia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .105 .321 OBP .150 .333 SLG .158 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/4 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings