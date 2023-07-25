Rockies vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (41-59) taking on the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Nationals will give the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA).
Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Rockies
|Nationals vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (42%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a mark of 29-49 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (438 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|W 6-1
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|W 4-3
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.