Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (41-59) taking on the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Nationals will give the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (42%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 29-49 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (438 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule