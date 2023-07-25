The Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Lane Thomas, Ryan McMahon and others in this game.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .252/.336/.453 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 34 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.321/.371 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Trevor Williams Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Williams Stats

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Williams has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Williams Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 19 5.0 7 2 2 1 2 at Cardinals Jul. 15 2.2 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 6.0 7 4 4 5 3 at Phillies Jul. 2 5.0 6 3 3 1 2 at Mariners Jun. 26 4.0 8 3 3 4 1

Lane Thomas Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 116 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.340/.490 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 90 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.335/.486 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 24 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

