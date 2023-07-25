C.J. Cron carries a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (40-60) game versus the Washington Nationals (41-59) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.

The probable pitchers are Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals and Austin Gomber (8-8) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.

Gomber enters this game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gomber will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Austin Gomber vs. Nationals

He will take the mound against a Nationals offense that ranks fifth in the league with 898 total hits (on a .262 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .403 (19th in the league) with 90 total home runs (29th in MLB action).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Nationals this season, Gomber has a 9.64 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .277.

He has earned a quality start three times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts, Williams has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 438 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 851 hits, 14th in baseball, with 99 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 5-for-21 with two doubles and two RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.

