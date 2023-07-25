The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

McMahon has had a hit in 60 of 94 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (30.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (10.6%).

He has scored in 42 of 94 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .262 AVG .243 .340 OBP .332 .471 SLG .436 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 67/20 K/BB 59/24 2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings