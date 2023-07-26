After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .270.

Castro has gotten a hit in 41 of 67 games this season (61.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Castro has had an RBI in 17 games this year (25.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 67 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .282 AVG .257 .286 OBP .290 .330 SLG .337 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 11 26/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings