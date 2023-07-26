The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .239 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
  • In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (23 of 88), with more than one RBI nine times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 43
.275 AVG .205
.357 OBP .283
.433 SLG .307
19 XBH 10
3 HR 4
19 RBI 15
28/20 K/BB 44/19
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
