The Minnesota Lynx's (10-13) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, July 26 matchup with the Washington Mystics (12-10) at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Lynx suffered a 98-81 loss to the Aces.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with 21.7 points per contest (fourth in league) and 7.8 rebounds (10th in league), while also posting 2.5 assists.

Kayla McBride averages 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.4% from the field and 33.1% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Dorka Juhasz puts up 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Diamond Miller is putting up 12.5 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Lindsay Allen paces her squad in assists per contest (4.2), and also averages 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, she delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -4.5 160.5

