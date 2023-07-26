Nolan Jones -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .275.

Jones has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 45), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .261 AVG .286 .329 OBP .368 .507 SLG .500 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 23/7 K/BB 37/10 4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings