Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (42-59) and Colorado Rockies (40-61) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This year, Colorado has won 29 of 79 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (443 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

