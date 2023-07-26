Rockies vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (42-59) and Colorado Rockies (40-61) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those contests.
- This year, Colorado has won 29 of 79 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (443 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|W 6-1
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|W 4-3
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Seth Lugo
