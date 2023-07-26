Lane Thomas and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, who meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 12:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.

Fueled by 304 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 443 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.49) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.513 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Peter Lambert to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Miami Marlins.

Lambert has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 2.4 frames when he pitches.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Austin Gomber Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo

