Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France will host the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship from July 27-30 ($6.5M purse), with Hyo Joo Kim the favorite (+1400) and Brooke Mackenzie Henderson the most recent champion.

Amundi Evian Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 1:15 AM ET

1:15 AM ET Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards

Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET

7:27 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open 6th -2 7 68-71-73-74 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 20th -1 7 76-70-70-67 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5th -16 5 69-65-69-69

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 8:03 AM ET

8:03 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Lin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Greater Toledo LPGA Classic 4th -14 7 66-69-68-67 U.S. Women’s Open 13th +4 13 68-77-75-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 3rd -6 2 67-71-73-67

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 2:27 AM ET

2:27 AM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Korda Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open 64th +13 22 76-73-72-80 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship MC +11 - 76-77 Cognizant Founders Cup MC +2 - 72-74

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 2:27 AM ET

2:27 AM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Greater Toledo LPGA Classic MC +1 - 66-77 U.S. Women’s Open 9th +1 10 74-71-72-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 8th -5 3 70-74-68-67

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 2:03 AM ET

2:03 AM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Ko Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Greater Toledo LPGA Classic 26th -6 15 69-68-72-69 U.S. Women’s Open MC +7 - 79-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 20th -1 7 72-69-69-73

Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Ayaka Furue +2000 Linn Grant +2000 Leona Maguire +2200 Atthaya Thitikul +2200 Minjee Lee +2200 Nasa Hataoka +2500 Jiyai Shin +2800 Charley Hull +2800 Carlota Ciganda +3300 Allisen Corpuz +3500

