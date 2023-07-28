A quarterfinal is next for Alex de Minaur in the Mifel Open, and he will meet Tommy Paul. de Minaur's monyeline odds to win it all at Cabo Sports Complex are +333, the No. 2 odds in the field.

de Minaur at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

de Minaur's Next Match

de Minaur will meet Paul in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 at 9:20 PM ET, after defeating Thiago Agustin Tirante in the last round 6-2, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Mifel Open odds to win: +333

de Minaur Stats

de Minaur defeated Tirante 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

de Minaur is 33-22 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

On hard courts over the past year, de Minaur has won one tournament, and his record is 22-14.

de Minaur has played 23.7 games per match in his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, de Minaur has averaged 24.1 games.

de Minaur, over the past year, has won 79% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.

de Minaur has won 28.5% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 78.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

