C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron returns to action for the Colorado Rockies versus JP Sears and the Oakland AthleticsJuly 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 21, when he went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Marlins.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Cron enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with four homers.
- Cron has recorded a hit in 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Cron has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.280
|.500
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|14
|27/6
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.86).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
