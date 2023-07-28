The Mifel Open is nearing its close in Los Cabos, Mexico, as Dominik Koepfer competes in a quarterfinal versus Aleksandar Kovacevic. Koepfer has +1600 odds to win this tournament at Cabo Sports Complex.

Koepfer at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Koepfer's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 (at 8:00 PM ET), Koepfer will meet Kovacevic, after beating James Duckworth 6-2, 6-2 in the previous round.

Koepfer Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Koepfer beat No. 123-ranked Duckworth, 6-2, 6-2.

In five tournaments over the past year, Koepfer is yet to win a title, and his record is 4-5.

In three hard-court tournaments over the past year, Koepfer is 2-3 in matches.

Koepfer, over the past year, has played nine matches across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Koepfer has played five matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 41.8% of games.

Over the past year, Koepfer has won 75.8% of his service games, and he has won 20.8% of his return games.

On hard courts, Koepfer, over the past year, has been victorious in 76.5% of his service games and 14.5% of his return games.

