The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.3% of them.
  • Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Montero has driven home a run in 11 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 10 of 35 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.277 AVG .143
.294 OBP .169
.362 SLG .333
4 XBH 5
0 HR 3
6 RBI 9
16/2 K/BB 31/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 5.86 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics will send Sears (1-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
