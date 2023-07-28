Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (11.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this season (32.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.293
|AVG
|.248
|.337
|OBP
|.316
|.493
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 38th, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.