How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Touki Toussaint on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (79).
- Cleveland is 25th in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (434 total runs).
- The Guardians' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- Cleveland has a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 436 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Xzavion Curry (3-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Toussaint (0-3) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Chicago Cubs.
- In four starts, Toussaint has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Andrew Heaney
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Dane Dunning
