Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, July 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while hitting .239.

In 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%) Profar has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .275 AVG .205 .357 OBP .283 .433 SLG .307 19 XBH 10 3 HR 4 19 RBI 15 28/20 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings