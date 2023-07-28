Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (40-62) and the Oakland Athletics (28-76) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies securing the victory. Game time is at 8:40 PM on July 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-10) to the mound, while JP Sears (1-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Rockies have been favored 10 times and won three of those games.

Colorado has a record of 2-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Colorado has scored 447 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).

Rockies Schedule