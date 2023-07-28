Rockies vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Colorado Rockies on Friday against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11 runs for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rockies
|-125
|+105
|11
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.
Read More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have put together a 3-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- The Rockies have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado has played in 101 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-59-0).
- The Rockies have covered 60% of their games this season, going 12-8-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|23-26
|17-36
|17-25
|23-37
|24-45
|16-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.