The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB play with 130 total home runs.

Houston's .411 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (487 total runs).

The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Houston's 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored 549 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.69.

The Rays have a combined 1.178 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Brown has registered nine quality starts this year.

Brown is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Taj Bradley (5-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bradley has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Tyler Glasnow 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Gerrit Cole

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Glasnow Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.