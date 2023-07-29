The Houston Astros (58-46) host the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Kyle Tucker has an average of .304 (ninth in league) for the Astros, and Yandy Diaz is fourth at .315 for the Rays.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (6-7) for the Astros and Taj Bradley (5-6) for the Rays.

Astros vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.27 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-7) will take the mound for the Astros, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.27 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .259 in 19 games this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Brown will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Hunter Brown vs. Rays

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks fifth in the league (.444) and 151 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rays one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-21 in seven innings.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 15 games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Bradley is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.

Bradley is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Taj Bradley vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .248 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 873 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 487 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and are 10th in all of MLB with 130 home runs.

Bradley has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

