On Saturday, Nolan Jones (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .274.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.1%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .271 AVG .276 .346 OBP .364 .514 SLG .483 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 23/8 K/BB 37/11 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings