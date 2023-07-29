Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (40-63) and Oakland Athletics (29-76) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.

The probable starters are Chris Flexen for the Rockies and Paul Blackburn (1-2) for the Athletics.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

Colorado is 2-6 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rockies.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule