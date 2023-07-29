Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Athletics on July 29, 2023
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Ryan McMahon, Tony Kemp and others are available in the Colorado Rockies-Oakland Athletics matchup at Coors Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 93 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.337/.456 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .243/.326/.374 so far this year.
- Profar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kemp Stats
- Kemp has 57 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .216/.302/.311 so far this year.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Giants
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (69 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.336/.466 so far this season.
- Rooker enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
