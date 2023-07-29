The field for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club will include Ruoning Yin. The tournament is from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Yin at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Yin has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 19 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Yin has won one of her past five events.

Yin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Yin is aiming for her fourth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Yin will look to extend her streak of made cuts to 13 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 19 -6 270 2 14 4 4 $2.3M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Evian Resort Golf Club will play at 6,527 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Evian Resort Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -6.

Evian Resort Golf Club checks in at 6,527 yards, 12 yards longer than the average course Yin has played in the past year (6,515 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 52nd percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yin shot better than 52% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Yin fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yin did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.0).

Yin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last competition, Yin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Yin ended the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yin bettered the tournament average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Yin Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

