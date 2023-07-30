Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (26.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.297
|AVG
|.248
|.343
|OBP
|.316
|.494
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|31/13
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
