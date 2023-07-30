On Sunday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.
  • He ranks 42nd in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (26.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 44
.297 AVG .248
.343 OBP .316
.494 SLG .354
17 XBH 10
7 HR 3
30 RBI 18
31/13 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.