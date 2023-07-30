Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Athletics Player Props
|Rockies vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Athletics
|Rockies vs Athletics Odds
|Rockies vs Athletics Prediction
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .259 with 22 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 69 of 97 games this season (71.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Tovar has driven in a run in 34 games this season (35.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.286
|AVG
|.232
|.319
|OBP
|.259
|.462
|SLG
|.379
|19
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|46/6
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.