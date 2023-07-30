The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .243.

In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .281 AVG .205 .366 OBP .283 .438 SLG .307 20 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 15 28/21 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings