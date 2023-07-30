Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (40-64) and Oakland Athletics (30-76) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable pitchers are Ty Blach for the Rockies and Luis Medina (3-7) for the Athletics.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rockies covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rockies have been favored 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.

This season Colorado has won three of its 13 games, or 23.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado has scored 455 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).

Rockies Schedule