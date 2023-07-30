The Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Ryan McMahon and Tony Kemp among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rockies are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Athletics have -110 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been set at 12.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 12.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored twice and lost both.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies are 3-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Colorado has gone 3-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (23.1% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rockies a 52.4% chance to win.

Colorado has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-59-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 12-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-28 17-36 17-25 23-39 24-46 16-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.