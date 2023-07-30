How to Watch the Rockies vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will play Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 105 total home runs.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (455 total).
- The Rockies are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Colorado's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies average baseball's second-highest WHIP (1.520).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ty Blach (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
- He is looking to keep a streak of three games without allowing an earned run alive.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-6
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-4
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Seth Lugo
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Joe Musgrove
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Steven Matz
