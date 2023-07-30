The Colorado Rockies (40-64) bring a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Oakland Athletics (30-76), at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Ty Blach to the mound, while Luis Medina (3-7) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Rockies vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Blach - COL (0-0, 5.51 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-7, 5.50 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach will get the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, throwing three innings without allowing a run.

He has an ERA of 5.51, a 3.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.714 in eight games this season.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 70 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.

Medina has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Medina will look to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

